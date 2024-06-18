International Make Music Day to Take Place on Friday, June 21

Fairfield, CT – Make Music Day 2024 returns to Fairfield on Friday, June 21 from 8AM – 10PM (EDT). Make Music Fairfield is music performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone!

This is the largest Make Music Fairfield yet! This year, there will be over 70+ performers, 30 venues, and 110+ performances over the course of the 14-hour day. Let’s ring in the summer solstice together, as a community, while enjoying amazing music!

Make Music Day is the free, outdoor music festival celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. This year, the solstice falls on Friday, June 21. Created in Paris, France in 1982 (Fête de la Musique), this is the 42nd anniversary of Make Music Day. This worldwide festival has grown to more than 1000 cities, making this the globe’s largest music event.

Make Music Day features music of all styles, and is open to anyone who wishes to participate. Performances take place in parks, sidewalks, town squares, beaches, front porches, and parking lots. Each performance throughout the day is completely free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to join the fun.

This is Make Music Fairfield’s 7th year and is Connecticut’s largest festival. Since its inception, more than 85 venues and 300 performers have participated. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MakeMusicFairfield to learn more about the event and this year’s participating musicians and venues.

In addition to all of the performances, check out the other fun happenings during Make Music Fairfield:

Jennings Beach 8AM – 9AM: Free Yoga Class hosted by Yoga 4 Everybody 9AM – 10AM: Sound Bath hosted by Yoga 4 Everybody

Sherman Green Gazebo 10AM – 10:45AM: Sing & Stomp with the Fairfield Public Library 11AM – 11:45AM: Drum Circle with Jim LoPresti 12PM – 12:15PM: Opening Ceremony with Tina Weymouth & Chris Frantz of the Talking Heads

Alden Street 1PM – 1:45PM: Jazz Jam 3PM – 3:45PM: Open Jam Session

Crescent Road Stages A & B 1PM – 9PM: Red, White, and Blue theme on behalf of Legion Hall, food provided by Backwoods Dawgs, and a selection of lawn games

Fairfield School of Music 12:15PM – 2:45PM: Tēla Bus: Vintage VW Photo Booth

The LOT at Fairfield Theatre Company 4:30PM – 10PM: Family-friendly activities, Steak-In-It food truck, product samples from Red Bull, Downeast Cider, Mezcalum, and GoNetSpeed services

The Studio Fairfield 10AM – 4PM: One of a kind ceramics, planters and jewelry for sale as well as time slots available for an experimental trial with an instructor on the wheel



Make Music Fairfield 2024 is brought to the community through the support of the Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development, Fairfield Theatre Company, Believe Your Grreatness, 501c(3) organizations, the Connecticut Office of the Arts, Scott Vincent Photography, generous donors, and enthusiastic volunteers.