Fairfield Arts Commission to Host Artist Networking Event



Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Arts Commission invites all artists,

creatives and enthusiasts to join them at the first “Fairfield Arts Mixer”,

which will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at

the Black Rock Theater, located at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. Lite

refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

The “Arts Mixer” networking event is an outgrowth from the Community

Conversation on the Arts workshop that the Fairfield Arts Commission held

earlier this year. “We heard from workshop attendees that they were

looking for opportunities to meet and engage with other artists,” remarked

Fairfield Arts Commission Vice-Chair Connor Deane, who is hosting the

inaugural event at the Black Rock Theater. “The Commission felt that

holding regular networking events at different venues throughout Town

was something that we could do fairly quickly and didn’t require a lot of

resources,” agreed Commission Chair Charlie MacDonald. He noted that

the Arts Commission is looking to hold these mixers quarterly.

The event is free of charge, but advanced registration is strongly encouraged

as space is limited. To register, please go here. All registered attendees will

receive a special promo code to purchase discounted tickets to the evening’s

showing of Black Rock Theater’s production of Rent. For further

information, please contact the Office of Community & Economic

Development via email at arts@fairfieldct.org.

About the Fairfield Arts Commission

The Fairfield Arts Commission is an official body of the Town of Fairfield,

comprised of nine volunteers appointed by the First Selectman. The purpose

of the Fairfield Arts Commission is to stimulate, foster, facilitate and

encourage the development and appreciation of artistic and cultural

activities within the Town of Fairfield. Following their appointment in 2023,

the members have been working toward achieving statewide recognition of

an arts and cultural district in Fairfield.