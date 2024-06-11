Fairfield Arts Commission to Host Artist Networking Event

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Arts Commission invites all artists,
creatives and enthusiasts to join them at the first “Fairfield Arts Mixer”,
which will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at
the Black Rock Theater, located at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. Lite
refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
The “Arts Mixer” networking event is an outgrowth from the Community
Conversation on the Arts workshop that the Fairfield Arts Commission held
earlier this year. “We heard from workshop attendees that they were
looking for opportunities to meet and engage with other artists,” remarked
Fairfield Arts Commission Vice-Chair Connor Deane, who is hosting the
inaugural event at the Black Rock Theater. “The Commission felt that
holding regular networking events at different venues throughout Town
was something that we could do fairly quickly and didn’t require a lot of
resources,” agreed Commission Chair Charlie MacDonald. He noted that
the Arts Commission is looking to hold these mixers quarterly.
The event is free of charge, but advanced registration is strongly encouraged
as space is limited. To register, please go here. All registered attendees will
receive a special promo code to purchase discounted tickets to the evening’s
showing of Black Rock Theater’s production of Rent. For further
information, please contact the Office of Community & Economic
Development via email at arts@fairfieldct.org.
About the Fairfield Arts Commission
The Fairfield Arts Commission is an official body of the Town of Fairfield,
comprised of nine volunteers appointed by the First Selectman. The purpose
of the Fairfield Arts Commission is to stimulate, foster, facilitate and
encourage the development and appreciation of artistic and cultural
activities within the Town of Fairfield. Following their appointment in 2023,
the members have been working toward achieving statewide recognition of
an arts and cultural district in Fairfield.