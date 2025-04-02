Merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons to Hold 2nd Annual Egg Hunt

Fairfield, CT – The merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons invite you to their 2nd Annual Egg Hunt, which will take place on Saturday, April 5th, from 10 AM – 11 AM. Bronson the Bunny will kick off the Egg Hunt and be available to take pictures with the kids as well! Additionally, there will be a kid’s craft set-up in the breezeway between Jennifer Butler Designs and BE Chocolat.

Select merchants will also be offering special promotions during and after the egg hunt, including: grab-and-go flowers from Coreen’s Bridge Floral, buy one, get one free off the rack at Jennifer Butler Designs, 20% off your entire purchase from Lexington Home and Garden, and free chocolate and ice cream samples from BE Chocolat.

After the Egg Hunt, beginning at 11:15 AM, BE Chocolat will be offering a kids’ lollipop-making class. Attendees must register in advance; more information is available here.

Greenfield Hill Commons is located at 75 Hillside Road in Fairfield. The Egg Hunt will take place rain or shine.