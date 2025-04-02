Fairfield

Merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons to Hold 2nd Annual Egg Hunt

ByAlex

Apr 2, 2025

Fairfield, CT – The merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons invite you to their 2nd Annual Egg Hunt, which will take place on Saturday, April 5th, from 10 AM – 11 AM. Bronson the Bunny will kick off the Egg Hunt and be available to take pictures with the kids as well! Additionally, there will be a kid’s craft set-up in the breezeway between Jennifer Butler Designs and BE Chocolat.

Select merchants will also be offering special promotions during and after the egg hunt, including: grab-and-go flowers from Coreen’s Bridge Floral, buy one, get one free off the rack at Jennifer Butler Designs, 20% off your entire purchase from Lexington Home and Garden, and free chocolate and ice cream samples from BE Chocolat.

After the Egg Hunt, beginning at 11:15 AM, BE Chocolat will be offering a kids’ lollipop-making class. Attendees must register in advance; more information is available here.

Greenfield Hill Commons is located at 75 Hillside Road in Fairfield. The Egg Hunt will take place rain or shine.

By Alex

Related Post

Fairfield

Swastika Vandalism on Tesla in Fairfield Investigated

Mar 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Downed Tree and Wires

Mar 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Town of Fairfield to Begin East Trunk Sewer Line Replacement

Mar 17, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons to Hold 2nd Annual Egg Hunt

Apr 2, 2025 Alex
Valley

Ansonia Man Arrested After Guns and Drugs Found in Abandoned Duffel Bag

Apr 1, 2025 Alex
Valley

Ansonia Man Arrested After Guns and Drugs Found in Abandoned Duffel Bag

Apr 1, 2025 Alex
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN APRIL

Apr 1, 2025 Alex