Swastika Vandalism on Tesla in Fairfield Investigated

A swastika sticker was discovered in the back of a Tesla parked at the Black Rock Train Station in Fairfield, Connecticut. The vehicle’s owner reported the incident to the Fairfield Police Department, which has since launched an investigation.​

This act of vandalism occurred just after a protest at the Tesla showroom in Milford on March 22, 2025, where approximately 300 individuals gathered to oppose actions taken by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The protest was organized by Indivisible Orange, with participants expressing concerns over mass firings of federal workers and the perceived threats to democracy. At the protest “U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, made brief remarks to the crowd through a bullhorn from the other side of the Boston Post Road, urging protestors to keep up their fight.” Blumenthal said to a reporter “I continue to support Chuck Schumer, as (U.S. Sen.) Chris Murphy and I have said before, but we need to adopt more vigorous tactics and strategies, recognizing we’re in the minority we need to use every possible tool to stop the dismantling of Medicaid and Social Security, which are a real and imminent threat” according to an article in the New Haven Register that can be found here https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/milford-tesla-protest-elon-musk-trump-doge-20233831.php

Federal authorities are considering the swastika vandalism as a potential hate crime, which could lead to charges under federal hate crime statutes. Convictions for such offenses can result in significant prison sentences, depending on the severity and circumstances of the crime.​

The vandal may have overlooked that Tesla vehicles are equipped with eight cameras as part of their Autopilot and security systems. These cameras provide a 360-degree view around the car and can record footage when the vehicle is parked, potentially capturing acts of vandalism. This footage could be instrumental in identifying and prosecuting the perpetrator.​

Despite ongoing protests and acts of vandalism, Tesla vehicles remain prevalent on American roads. Even if individuals choose to sell their Teslas in protest, the vehicles will continue to be driven by new owners, maintaining the brand’s presence despite opposition efforts.​

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the March 16 incident or other related acts to contact the Fairfield Police Department. As investigations continue, officials emphasize their commitment to addressing hate-motivated crimes with the utmost seriousness. If you have any information or can identify this individual, please contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.