STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN JUNE



Summer Reading Sign Ups

Sign-ups for Stratford Library’s 2024 Summer Reading Program begin on Saturday, June 1 for all ages. This year’s theme is Read, Renew, Repeat! Pre-readers up to age 8 can sign up for the Read to Me Program. Complete activities each month for a prize. Participants will also receive an invitation to a party on Thursday, September 12. Readers through age 12 can sign up for the Summer Reading program. Children who read receive monthly prizes. Read 8 books to be eligible for a summer reading party with Mayor Hoydick and the Stratford Library on Wednesday, August 7. Sign-ups begin on the Library website and in person beginning June 1. For more information about Library programs and services, call 203.385.4165 or visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org.



Summer Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers summer storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. Beginning Monday, June 17, Music Time meets weekly for ages 0-2. Tuesdays are Preschool Storytimes for ages 3-5. On Thursdays, June 27, July 18, and August 1, Baby Lapsit meets for ages 0-18 months. Storytimes run through July. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes! Storytimes meet in the Children’s Program Room or outside as listed. Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



LEGO Club

The Stratford Library will offer LEGO Club on Monday, June 3 at 4:00 pm and Saturday, June 29 at 2:30pm for ages 5-12. Children will be provided LEGOS to make their own creations, and each family only needs to register once. LEGO club will meet in the Children’s Program Room. To register, visit the website at

stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Preschool Yoga w Jyothi

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Department on Wednesday, June 5 and Friday, June 14 at 10:30am for some Preschool Yoga with Miss Jyothi. Children ages 2-5 are welcome to participate. Please bring your own yoga mat or a blanket to use during the program. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Piano w/ Friends

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Piano with Friends: Music Basics class on Thursday, June 6 at 4 pm, and Wednesday, June 19 at 3 pm. Piano with Friends: Celebrating Black Artists meets on Wednesday, June 19 at 4pm for children ages 7-12. (Piano Basics is a requirement for all other piano classes). Learn about music notes and how to find keys on a music keyboard. (Piano with Friends does not replace professional piano lessons). This program will meet in the Children’s Program Room. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



Drop-In Father’s Day Craft

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a drop-in craft to celebrate Father’s Day on Friday, June 7. Drop in anytime between 10:30 and 4pm to participate. Registration suggested but drop-ins are welcome while supplies last. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



Seed Library Grab’n’Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Seed Grab ‘n’ go for pick up on Wednesday, June 12 (Beans), and June 26 (Peas). Receive both seeds and instructions on how to plant. Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



Kindness Club

On Thursday, June 13 at 4 pm, the Stratford Library Children’s Department will have a meeting of the Kindness Club. This summer’s efforts will include projects with a community benefit. Come spread some joy and community spirit this summer! Children ages 6-11 are welcome. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Book Scientist kits for children ages 3-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected based on the age of the child participating. This month the themes will be Summer Fun (June 14) and Seashore (June 28). Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



“Smokey the Bear” Reading Challenge at the Stratford Library

In honor of Smokey the Bear’s 80th Birthday, Join the Stratford Library and the USDA Forest Service in a reading challenge to learn about wildlife prevention, forests, natural resource careers, and Stratford’s own nature environment on Saturday, June 15 from 10:30am-4pm. Read some books, learn how to take action in your own backyard, and win some fun prizes. Children ages 4-12 are welcome to participate. Register at the Library starting June 15. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



Beardsley Zoo Scavenger Hunt at the Stratford Library

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Beardsley Zoo Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, June 15 from 10am-3:30pm to search for hidden scratch off cards in the Children’s Department’s books. Children through age 12 are welcome to join the hunt. One scratch off card per family please. Prizes vary. Program courtesy of the Beardsley Zoo. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Children’s Craft Table

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers weekly summer crafts with teen volunteers in the Library starting Monday, June 17 through Friday, August 2. The craft table will be open Monday-Thursday, 10am-12pm and 2pm-6:30 pm as well as Fridays from 10am-12pm, volunteer availability permitting. Each week will feature a different, free craft, while supplies last. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Summer Art

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a summer art program on Tuesday, June 18 at 4pm for ages 7-12. Join us for some painting or clay fun with this fine arts program. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Juneteenth Drop-in Craft

Join the Stratford Library on Wednesday, June 19 from 10:30 am-6:30pm for a drop-in craft in celebration of Juneteenth, America’s newest federal holiday. Participants can create a Juneteenth bracelet with colorful beads. All ages welcome to meet in the Children’s Dept. for this craft. Drop in anytime while supplies last. For more information about Library programs and services, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Curious Creatures Show

On Thursday, June 20 at 11am the Stratford Library Children’s Department will host a live animal experience for all ages. Learn some fascinating facts about a diverse collection of animals and insects. Animals may include a skunk, hedgehog, frogs, ferrets, or cockroaches. Program courtesy of the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Preschool Playtime: Bugs

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be offering preschool STEAM activities on Thursday, June 20 at 4:30pm for children ages 3-6. Activities will be about bugs. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



STEP into Emergency Preparedness

The Stratford Library will be hosting an emergency preparedness talk given by the Stratford-Trumbull-Monroe Medical Reserve Corps on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 am in the Children’s Department. Participants will receive their own first-aid kit to help in starting their own emergency preparedness kits. The program is for ages 8-12. Registration is recommended, although walk-ins are welcome if space is available. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Upcycled T-Shirt Craft

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer an upcycled T-shirt program on Saturday, June 22 at 2:30pm. Turn your old T-shirts into a drawstring bag, pillow, or a scrunchie! No experience necessary, you provide the used t-shirt and we’ll provide the sewing supplies and instructions. Ages 8 and up are welcome to join (children need to have an adult helper present). Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Stratford Animals Grab & Go Kits

Learn about our local wildlife with the Stratford Library Children’s Department’s grab & go kits on Stratford animals for children ages 3-8. Kits will be available each Monday, and pick-ups begin June 24 and finish July 29. There are different kits each week – be sure to register separately for each one. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Kids Podcasting Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Podcasting Club for children ages 7-13 and a parent/guardian. This club will have its first meeting on Monday, June 24 at 2:30pm. Librarians and uCreate volunteers will help children record stories, book recommendations, insights and more! Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Swap Night

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. on Monday, June 24 from 5-7:30pm for a Swap Night. Help the planet by bringing in a children’s toy/game/puzzle/books that are in good condition that you no longer want, to swap for a “new to you” item. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Jay Reidy Magic Show

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Department for some magic fun with Jay Reidy on Wednesday, June 26 at 2:45pm in the Library Lovell Room. Children ages 5-12 are welcome. Registration recommended. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.



Pokemon Party

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will be having a Pokemon Party on Thursday, June 27 at 3pm. Children ages 6-12 are welcome to attend. Come celebrate everything Pokemon with games, activities, snacks, and crafts. Costumes are optional. Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.



Preschool Art: Bubbles

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for some fun with bubbles on Saturday, June 29 at 11am. Learn the science behind bubbles, then get creative with some bubble art painting. Dress for a messy day. Children ages 3-7 are welcome to join. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.