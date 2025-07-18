Stratford

High Profile Cannabis Celebrates Grand Opening in Stratford, CT

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 18, 2025
https://youtu.be/2xfNZzwR0zU

Stratford, CT – July 18, 2025 – High Profile Cannabis, a premium cannabis retailer operated by C3 Industries, officially opened the doors to its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 130 Honeyspot Road. The event marked the brand’s third retail launch in the state of Connecticut.

Louis Cohen, Regional Vice President of C3 Industries, welcomed attendees and expressed the company’s enthusiasm for serving the Stratford community.

“We opened up in Stratford to serve our customers, address needs like pain, sleep, and anxiety, and help people have an overall better day,” Cohen said during the ceremony. “We look forward to being a part of the community and offering ongoing promotions and events for our customers.”

The Stratford location offers a curated selection of full-spectrum cannabis products, including premium flower, edibles, and accessories. The store is open for in-person shopping and also offers convenient online ordering at highprofilecannabis.com.

To celebrate the grand opening, High Profile is inviting customers to join its High Rollers loyalty program, which includes entry into a raffle, which will be held on July 20th (Find out more: https://bit.ly/4lU8o1q) for a 65-inch TV or a Sony PlayStation 5.

As part of its mission, High Profile emphasizes community involvement through social equity efforts, cannabis education, and initiatives aimed at reducing food insecurity in the neighborhoods it serves.

For more information or to browse available products, visit highprofilecannabis.com and select the Stratford location.

High Profile Cannabis Stratford
130 Honeyspot Road
Stratford, CT 06615
(475) 207-6040

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Motorcycle Crash on the Merritt

Jul 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Small Fire in Home…or new Glade Plug-in Bonfire scent?

Jul 15, 2025 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Smoke Shop Busted for Illegal Weed Sales

Jul 9, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Hidden Trap Found in Vape Shop; Norwalk Man Arrested

Jul 18, 2025 Alex
Valley

Jose Morales Sentenced to 65 Years as Search for Vanessa Morales Continues

Jul 18, 2025 Alex
Stratford

High Profile Cannabis Celebrates Grand Opening in Stratford, CT

Jul 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Enjoy the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street FairSaturday, July 19 – 10:00am–4:00pm, Rain or ShineShopping, Food, Music and More!

Jul 18, 2025 Alex