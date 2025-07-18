High Profile Cannabis Celebrates Grand Opening in Stratford, CT

https://youtu.be/2xfNZzwR0zU

Stratford, CT – July 18, 2025 – High Profile Cannabis, a premium cannabis retailer operated by C3 Industries, officially opened the doors to its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 130 Honeyspot Road. The event marked the brand’s third retail launch in the state of Connecticut.

Louis Cohen, Regional Vice President of C3 Industries, welcomed attendees and expressed the company’s enthusiasm for serving the Stratford community.

“We opened up in Stratford to serve our customers, address needs like pain, sleep, and anxiety, and help people have an overall better day,” Cohen said during the ceremony. “We look forward to being a part of the community and offering ongoing promotions and events for our customers.”

The Stratford location offers a curated selection of full-spectrum cannabis products, including premium flower, edibles, and accessories. The store is open for in-person shopping and also offers convenient online ordering at highprofilecannabis.com.

To celebrate the grand opening, High Profile is inviting customers to join its High Rollers loyalty program, which includes entry into a raffle, which will be held on July 20th (Find out more: https://bit.ly/4lU8o1q) for a 65-inch TV or a Sony PlayStation 5.

As part of its mission, High Profile emphasizes community involvement through social equity efforts, cannabis education, and initiatives aimed at reducing food insecurity in the neighborhoods it serves.

For more information or to browse available products, visit highprofilecannabis.com and select the Stratford location.

High Profile Cannabis Stratford

130 Honeyspot Road

Stratford, CT 06615

(475) 207-6040