A Vietnam War Memorial will travel through Westport, Bridgeport & Fairfield on Sept 24.

You are invited to welcome The Wall as a trailer carrying THE WALL THAT HEALS AND MOBILE EDUCATION CENTER will leave Sherwood Island in Westport at noon and proceed north on Route 1 to Fairfield making a brief stop at the intersection of Post Road and S. Benson Road at 12:15 p.m. on TUES SEPT 24. A Fairfield Fire Department truck will stop traffic in the intersection, where a soloist will sing the national anthem. The parade will then proceed to Bridgeport via Route 1, Fairfield Ave. & Park Ave., and onto Veterans Memorial Park where The Wall will be assembled for a four day stop.

The traveling three-fourths sized replica of the Washington DC Vietnam War monument will travel with a motorcycle escort along Police, Fire, and other First Responders. Anyone who has a motorcycle and would like to join the honor ride to accompany the wall is invited to do so. Riders should meet at Sherwood Island State Park at 10 a.m.

The Wall That Heals has been displayed in nearly 700 communities throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial’s healing legacy to millions. Bringing The Wall home to communities throughout our country allows the souls enshrined on the Memorial to exist once more among family and friends in the peace and comfort of familiar surroundings.

The traveling exhibit provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing The Wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin. The main components of The Wall That Heals are The Wall replica and the mobile Education Center.

The Wall That Heals will be displayed at Veterans Memorial Park, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport from 9/26 – 9/29. The wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day and everyone is invited to attend. The Wall is being hosted by the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. 203 576 9366.

More information is available at https://www.vietnamvetswall.com/about-the-wall