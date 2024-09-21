ARREST MADE IN DEADLY DAYTIME SHOOTING ON SPRING STREET

As a result of the criminal investigation led by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad, Detective Tom Harper was able to secure an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Roshay Williams charging him for the September 11, 2024, murder of 37-year-old Akeem Shoucair-Grant. On Sept. 11, 2024, at approximately 5:45 pm, Akeem was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Spring Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Roshay Williams, of Bridgeport, CT, turned himself into Bridgeport Police Headquarters this morning and was served with the warrant charging him with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Bond is set at 1.5 million dollars. Williams will be arraigned this morning at Bridgeport Superior Court.