Bridgeport Police Arrest 13-Year-Old Suspect in School Threat Investigation

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the Bridgeport Police Department arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection with recent threats made against local schools. The individual was charged with Threatening in the First Degree. The arrest, made at 10:50 p.m., followed a swift and coordinated investigation involving the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and federal partners.

Earlier that evening, the department had been made aware of the threats and immediately launched an aggressive investigation, assuring the public that the safety of students and staff was a top priority. A strong police presence was implemented at schools to ensure the community’s safety.

The Chief of Police emphasized the department’s commitment to keeping Bridgeport’s youth safe, vowing to continue working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond swiftly to any potential threats. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau or use the anonymous Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.