Corvette Hits Tree

Firefighters were called to Waterview Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive for a Corvette that went through a fence and crashed into a tree. Witnesses said they saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed with the engine revved. One person said they were trying to pop-start the car. The wooded area made extrication extra challenging but they were able to free the elderly woman. Everyone on the scene agreed the tree saved her life by preventing the car from going into the river. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

2024-09-28@2:58pm–#bridgeportct#bridgeportfirefighters