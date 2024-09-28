Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Corvette Hits Tree

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 28, 2024

Firefighters were called to Waterview Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive for a Corvette that went through a fence and crashed into a tree. Witnesses said they saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed with the engine revved. One person said they were trying to pop-start the car. The wooded area made extrication extra challenging but they were able to free the elderly woman. Everyone on the scene agreed the tree saved her life by preventing the car from going into the river. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

2024-09-28@2:58pm–#bridgeportct#bridgeportfirefighters

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

