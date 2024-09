Today’s 2nd vehicle fire is on Route 8 just before the 95-split in a two-car crash. I haven’t heard anything about injuries.

To the person who messaged me the video-I was unable to download or thank you as I get the message: “You are no longer able to send messages to this person.” Email me at Steve@DoingItLocal.com At least I was able to get a frame-grab. Thanks for keeping our viewers informed!

2024-09-28@11:01pm–#Bridgeport CT