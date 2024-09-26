Police Investigate Lordship Home Invasion, Suspects Arrested Across Multiple States

On July 15, 2024, Stratford Police responded to a home invasion in the Lordship section of town. Several suspects entered the occupied home in the early morning hours, stealing the victim’s vehicle and other valuables. They also removed registration plates from other vehicles in the neighborhood.

The investigation was taken over by the Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit, along with the Fairfield County Auto Theft Task Force. With assistance from the Connecticut Juvenile Probation Division, police departments in Sayreville, NJ, New York City, and New Jersey State Police, the main suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ryeim Robinson from Newark, NJ, who is connected to similar incidents across Fairfield County and beyond.

Robinson and his accomplices are believed to have stolen approximately $200,000 in vehicles and valuables since July 2024 across Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. On September 19, 2024, New Jersey State Police arrested Robinson in Irvington, NJ, after a brief motor vehicle pursuit. He is being held as a Fugitive from Justice until his extradition to Connecticut to face charges.

On August 22, 2024, New York City Police also apprehended a juvenile involved in the Lordship incident while committing another home invasion in Brooklyn. The juvenile has since been extradited to Connecticut.

The Stratford Police Department expects to charge additional suspects involved in the Lordship home invasion.