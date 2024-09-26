Stratford Structure Fire

Firefighters returning from training noticed smoke and discovered a fire in the 1600 block of Main Street. They immediately evacuated the building, which housed about eight people, and assisted two individuals suffering from smoke inhalation. One person was transported to the hospital, while the other declined further assistance. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. A Hazmat team was called in to remove undisclosed hazardous materials from the first floor, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
