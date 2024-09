The traveling three-fourths-sized replica of the Washington DC Vietnam War monument is now on display at Veterans Memorial Park, 4450 Park Avenue in Bridgeport, CT. Bridgeport from 9/26 – 9/29. The wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day and everyone is invited to attend. The Wall is being hosted by the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT

More information is available at https://www.vietnamvetswall.com/about-the-wall