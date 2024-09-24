THE WALL THAT HEALS AND MOBILE EDUCATION CENTER left Sherwood Island in Westport at noon and proceeded north on Route 1 to Fairfield making a brief stop at the intersection of Post Road and S. Benson Road.

The Wall That Heals will be displayed at Veterans Memorial Park, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport from 9/26 – 9/29. The wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day and everyone is invited to attend. The Wall is hosted by the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. 203 576 9366.

More information is available at https://www.vietnamvetswall.com/about-the-wall