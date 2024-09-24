Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

THE WALL THAT HEALS

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 24, 2024

THE WALL THAT HEALS AND MOBILE EDUCATION CENTER left Sherwood Island in Westport at noon and proceeded north on Route 1 to Fairfield making a brief stop at the intersection of Post Road and S. Benson Road.

The Wall That Heals will be displayed at Veterans Memorial Park, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport from 9/26 – 9/29. The wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day and everyone is invited to attend. The Wall is hosted by the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. 203 576 9366.

More information is available at https://www.vietnamvetswall.com/about-the-wall

