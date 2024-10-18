Bridgeport News: Crash Sends Three Children to Hospital

On October 16, 2024, at around 8:44 a.m., Bridgeport emergency responders were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and South Frontage Road following a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department and medical personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) arrived at the scene. Three children, ages 7, 8, and 11, were taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The Bridgeport Serious Crash Investigation Team responded to the location to assess the situation. Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Officer A. Orum at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS. Officer Orum can also be reached by email at Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov.