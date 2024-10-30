Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Update on University of Bridgeport Shooting Incident

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 30, 2024

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Bridgeport Police have provided an update on Tuesday evening’s shooting incident at the University of Bridgeport. A man, who is not affiliated with the university, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a campus dining hall, reportedly following a personal dispute.

The identified person of interest, 18-year-old Dylan Cruz-Tillery of Queens, New York, has not yet been located. Bridgeport Police are coordinating with the NYPD’s 105th Precinct to find him. The police responded quickly on-site and collaborated with university officials to secure the area and initiate a lockdown for campus safety.

An increased law enforcement presence on campus has been arranged, including a UB-1 patrol vehicle stationed overnight, which played a role in the prompt response. Police Chief Roderick Porter highlighted that this officer’s on-site presence helped control the incident and prevent further escalation.

The University of Bridgeport continues to work closely with Bridgeport Police, aiming to maintain a secure environment for students and staff. Campus officials expressed gratitude for the department’s quick actions and ongoing cooperation.

Initial investigations indicate the dispute, which reportedly involved a personal matter concerning a young woman, was confined to the dining hall area. While there were others present, no further injuries occurred, and the incident remained isolated between the two individuals.

The police department has received support from Connecticut’s Department of Public Safety, and additional resources have been offered to assist as needed. Bridgeport Police urge anyone with information regarding Cruz-Tillery’s location to contact them immediately. Officers will continue their increased presence on campus for ongoing support to students, staff, and the community.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

