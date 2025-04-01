Police Involved Shooting

Bridgeport Police said in a statement: “At approximately 6:00pm, there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of Kossuth Street and Beecher Street. At this time, the Inspector General’s Office is taking over the investigation. By state statute, all further information will come from their office.”

2025-03-31@5:55pm–#Bridgeport CT

UPDATE From the Bridgeport Police:

Bridgeport Police Department Call for Service 25-26791 / Bridgeport Police Officer-Involved Shooting / 1400 block of Kossuth Street, Bridgeport, CT

On March 31, 2025, at approximately 5:50 pm uniformed Bridgeport Police officers responded to the 1600 block of East Main Street on reports of a large street fight. Suspects involved in the fight were reported to be in possession of firearms. A short time later, Officers responding to the area observed a suspect vehicle near the intersection of Kossuth Street & Beecher Street where they attempted a felony motor vehicle stop. A suspect quickly exited the vehicle and led at least one uniformed police officer in a foot pursuit along Kossuth Street. The foot pursuit ultimately proceeded into a driveway within the 1400 block of Kossuth Street where an officer-involved shooting occurred. A firearm was recovered at the scene (driveway – 1400 block of Kossuth Street). The suspect was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he underwent surgery. He was pronounced deceased later that same evening.

When a police officer employs deadly force in the line of duty, it is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted. Pursuant to the Connecticut Police Accountability Act, the Office of the Inspector General, in collaboration with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad will lead this investigation.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter Sr. has full confidence that the Office of the Inspector General will ensure a transparent, comprehensive, and unbiased review of this incident. Any loss of life is a profound tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

In accordance with departmental policy, the Bridgeport police officer(s) involved in this incident will be assigned to modified duty under the Chief’s Office pending the Inspector General’s final determination.

The Bridgeport Police Department remains committed to supporting our officers as they continue to work alongside the community, delivering professional law enforcement services and fostering public safety through fair and equitable policing.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is requested to contact the Office of the Inspector General at (203) 806-1595. Further updates will be provided by the Office of the Inspector General.