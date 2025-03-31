Motorcyclist Hit By Car

Report of a motorcyclist hit by a car in the 200 block of North Avenue. There are no further details.
2025-03-31@5:15pm–#Bridgeport CT
Amazon Associate Disclaimer:
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. When you shop through our Amazon affiliate links, we receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. Your support helps us continue providing free, local breaking news to the Greater Bridgeport area. Every purchase made through our links directly contributes to keeping DoingItLocal running. Thank you for helping us serve the community!