Bridgeport

Motorcyclist Hit By Car

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 31, 2025

Report of a motorcyclist hit by a car in the 200 block of North Avenue. There are no further details.

2025-03-31@5:15pm–#Bridgeport CT

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

