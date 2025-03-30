Bridgeport Structure Fire

Bridgeport Firefighters were called to a structure fire at the Singer Building #3 at 510 Barnum Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the 5th floor, and a second alarm was sounded for more resources to the scene. Fire Chief Edwards told me that firefighters were challenged with the building being set back from the road. Within an hour, the majority of the fire was knocked down, and firefighters continued to chase hot spots in the building. There were no reported injuries, although paramedics did attend to one firefighter. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

2025-03-29@6:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire