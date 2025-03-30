Bridgeport

Bridgeport Structure Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 29, 2025

Bridgeport Firefighters were called to a structure fire at the Singer Building #3 at 510 Barnum Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the 5th floor, and a second alarm was sounded for more resources to the scene. Fire Chief Edwards told me that firefighters were challenged with the building being set back from the road. Within an hour, the majority of the fire was knocked down, and firefighters continued to chase hot spots in the building. There were no reported injuries, although paramedics did attend to one firefighter. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

2025-03-29@6:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

