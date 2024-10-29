Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s 11th Homicide

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 29, 2024

On October 20, 2024, around 11:20 a.m., Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Goddard Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Jahseim Cherry, 22, of New Haven, later succumbed to his injuries, marking Bridgeport’s 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or contact the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

