On October 20, 2024, around 11:20 a.m., Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Goddard Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Jahseim Cherry, 22, of New Haven, later succumbed to his injuries, marking Bridgeport’s 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or contact the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.