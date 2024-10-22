Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

False Report Arrest

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 22, 2024

On October 18, 2024, Milford Police arrested 33-year-old Veratisha Morey of Bridgeport after she turned herself in on an active arrest warrant. Morey had previously reported to police that she was receiving repeated phone calls from a male in violation of a court order. However, a forensic examination conducted by the Milford Police Computer Crimes Unit led to her being charged with making a false statement. Morey was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on November 8, 2024.

