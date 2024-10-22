Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Arrest After High-Speed Pursuit

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 22, 2024

Milford Police arrested 19-year-old Patrick Lizotte of Shelton on October 18, 2024, following a reckless driving incident. At 10:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a silver Honda with no visible plates on Bridgeport Avenue after it sped past them and then stopped in traffic. Lizotte fled from the police, driving erratically before entering Milford. Officers deployed a tire deflation device near Schoolhouse Road, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop on Prospect Drive. Lizotte was taken into custody without further incident. He faces charges of reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, and failure to display plates. His bond was set at $5,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on November 15, 2024.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

