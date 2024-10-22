Arrest After High-Speed Pursuit

Milford Police arrested 19-year-old Patrick Lizotte of Shelton on October 18, 2024, following a reckless driving incident. At 10:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a silver Honda with no visible plates on Bridgeport Avenue after it sped past them and then stopped in traffic. Lizotte fled from the police, driving erratically before entering Milford. Officers deployed a tire deflation device near Schoolhouse Road, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop on Prospect Drive. Lizotte was taken into custody without further incident. He faces charges of reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, and failure to display plates. His bond was set at $5,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on November 15, 2024.

