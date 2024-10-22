Bridgeport Hospital and the Bridgeport Fire Department are teaming up this October for Fire Prevention Month, emphasizing the importance of fire safety and burn prevention in the community. As the state’s only burn center, Bridgeport Hospital sees firsthand the devastating impact burns can have on both patients and their families.

Hospital President Ann Diamond highlighted the partnership with the Bridgeport Fire Department to raise awareness about fire safety measures. Chief Lance Edwards of the Bridgeport Fire Department echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of the hospital’s burn center, which has been serving the community since an enhancement project in 2011, spearheaded by retired Assistant Chief Sal Emmanuel and his wife, a burn center nurse.

The fire department has also been proactive with its smoke alarm program, which began in 2005. To date, over 90,000 smoke alarms have been installed in single and two-family homes across Bridgeport, contributing to the prevention of injuries, property damage, and the saving of lives. The program is available to all city residents who meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition to this, the fire department is introducing a 27-foot fire prevention trailer, which will be used to educate the community—especially children—about fire safety. The trailer will simulate kitchen fires and other common fire hazards, providing hands-on learning opportunities to reinforce the importance of working smoke alarms.

Dr. Alisa Sabata Mall, director of the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, added that burn injuries can be life-changing, even in minor cases. As the holiday season approaches, she warned about the heightened risk of burn injuries from cooking, fire pits, and home oxygen use. She offered practical tips on how to prevent these injuries and urged anyone with significant burns to seek medical attention.

This collaboration between Bridgeport Hospital and the Bridgeport Fire Department serves as a vital effort in promoting fire safety and protecting the well-being of the community.