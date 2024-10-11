Milford Police Arrest Stamford Man in Knife-Point Robbery at Lynn Spa

On October 6, 2024, at approximately 10:25am, Milford Police responded to Lynn Spa regarding a robbery at knife point. The victim reported that a customer pulled a knife on her demanding the employee’s phone, money, and clothing. The Detective Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigation led to the arrest of Terrell Meynard, 42, of Stamford who is accused of robbing the female victim, taking her phone and money. Meynard was later located and taken into custody around 10:26pm. He was charged with Robbery 1st and Larceny 5th. He was held on a $500,000 bond and transported to Milford Court on October 7, 2024.

