Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford Police Arrest Stamford Man in Knife-Point Robbery at Lynn Spa

ByAlex

Oct 11, 2024

On October 6, 2024, at approximately 10:25am, Milford Police responded to Lynn Spa regarding a robbery at knife point. The victim reported that a customer pulled a knife on her demanding the employee’s phone, money, and clothing. The Detective Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
Investigation led to the arrest of Terrell Meynard, 42, of Stamford who is accused of robbing the female victim, taking her phone and money. Meynard was later located and taken into custody around 10:26pm. He was charged with Robbery 1st and Larceny 5th. He was held on a $500,000 bond and transported to Milford Court on October 7, 2024.

By Alex

Related Post

Milford

I-95 Crash

Sep 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

I-95 Crash

Sep 22, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Middlefield Man Arrested Following September 2023 Fatal Accident on I-95 in Milford

Sep 17, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

Milford Police Arrest Stamford Man in Knife-Point Robbery at Lynn Spa

Oct 11, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Greenfield Animal Hospital Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Facility

Oct 11, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Oct 11, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Apartments Evacuated

Oct 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick