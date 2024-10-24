Small Business Shout Out/Local Bites: Agusto’s Italian Deli – A New Favorite for Delicious Deli Delights

After a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony, Agusto’s Italian Deli has officially opened at 1326 Post Road in Fairfield, quickly becoming a go-to spot for mouthwatering sandwiches and fresh, homemade mozzarella. Made in-house every day, their mozzarella has a creamy texture and rich flavor that truly enhances every bite.

Featured Sandwiches:

Left: The Agustino. Middle: The Big Lou Right: The Little Louie.

The Agustino (left): This sandwich features thinly sliced mortadella, fresh mozzarella, and grilled marinated artichokes. Each flavor shines through, giving you a delightful taste experience where nothing overpowers the others.

The Big Lou (middle): A classic! This sandwich boasts soft, well-seasoned fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and vibrant pesto. Together, the tomato and pesto provide a burst of freshness that pairs beautifully with the sweet and sour balsamic drizzle, making this a truly satisfying choice.

The Little Louie (right): Tender chicken cutlets topped with Agusto's homemade fresh mozzarella, arugula, and roasted red peppers create a delicious sandwich that showcases a wonderful balance of flavors.

Catering Services:

Agusto’s Italian Deli is also here to make your gatherings easy and delicious with their catering services. Whether you’re planning a casual get-together or a bigger event, they’ve got you covered. Choose from antipasto platters loaded with Italian meats, cheeses, and marinated veggies, or go for finger sandwiches that are perfect for mingling. Their wraps, fruit and cheese boards, and seasonal salads are all fantastic options that cater to different tastes.

With Agusto’s catering, you’ll serve up high-quality food that reflects their commitment to freshness and flavor. The team is excited to help you create a memorable dining experience that your guests will talk about long after the meal.

Stop by Agusto’s to grab a bite or check out their catering options for your next event. Experience their take on classic deli fare in a friendly atmosphere and discover why Agusto’s is quickly becoming a beloved spot in Fairfield.



I’m re-introducing Local Bites as a series on this page, to show everyone all the different great eating options we have in the wider Bridgeport Area. If you own a restaurant or food truck that you want featured, send us a message. Owners only please, so we don’t accidentally surprise anyone with a visit they weren’t prepared for!