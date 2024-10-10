Stratford Police Arrest Bridgeport Man After Narcotics Pursuit on I-95

On October 7, 2024, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotic, Vice, and Intelligence Unit attempted to stop a motor vehicle after observing a possible narcotics transaction in the area of Stratford Avenue. The operator refused to stop and instead engaged the detectives in a pursuit.

During the chase, the operator was seen tossing a black plastic bag from the vehicle while entering the southbound ramp to I-95 at exit 31. After a short distance on I-95, the operator eventually pulled over and stopped the vehicle. Detectives identified the driver as Andre McBride of Bridgeport.

With the assistance of K9 Vader, the black plastic bag discarded by McBride was recovered nearby and found to contain narcotics and marijuana materials. McBride was transported to police headquarters and charged with two counts of Sale of a Narcotics Substance, Illegal Sale/Manufacture of Cannabis, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Operation of a Drug Factory, Interfering with a Police Officer, Improper Stop/Brake Light, Illegal Tinted Windows, and Engaging Police in Pursuit.

McBride was issued an October 18, 2024 court date and was released from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond.