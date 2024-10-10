BRIDGEPORT PAIR ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AND LARCENY IN TRUMBULL

Trumbull Police arrested local suspects as they attempted to flee the scene of a burglary to a van on Lindeman Drive during the early morning hours on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Reynaldo Ayala, age 23, and Nyleah Ramos, age 22, both of Berkshire Avenue, Bridgeport, were apprehended by police as they attempted to flee from police on a scooter.

At approximately 12:00 AM, Trumbull Police were called to investigate an active burglary in progress involving one of the work trucks on the business property of 30 Lindeman Drive. Arriving officers located Ayala operating a Honda scooter, with Ramos as the passenger, as they attempted to flee by driving between arriving police vehicles and the building. The collision caused Ramos to fall off the rear of the scooter, which became wedged and stuck, leading to both suspects being taken into police custody.

A witness observed the two suspects, wearing masks, enter the rear parking lot of the business riding the scooter before parking in front of one of the company’s work vans. Ayala used an object to smash the driver’s window and entered the vehicle while Ramos stood as lookout. The witness called 911 and updated Trumbull Police as he observed the events. The suspects got back on the scooter once they saw the police cruisers arrive. The company vehicle sustained a smashed driver’s door window, a punched-out driver’s door lock, and a damaged ignition. There were approximately $6,500 worth of tools and equipment inside the work van.

Investigating officers recovered a backpack from the suspects that contained various burglary tools, flashlights, and a car jack. The Honda scooter operated by Ayala was also confirmed to have been stolen from Stamford.

Ramos complained of leg pain and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Trumbull EMS for minor injuries. She was eventually released from the hospital and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Criminal Attempt at Larceny 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Ayala was processed and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. Ayala also had an active warrant for his arrest from Shelton Police Department.

Both Ramos and Ayala were each held on a $50,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on October 17.