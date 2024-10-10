Bridgeport Public Schools’ Adult Education Program Receives $110,000 Grant from Connecticut State Department of Education

Bridgeport, CT – [October 8, 2024] – Bridgeport Public Schools announced Monday that its Adult Education program has been awarded a $110,000 grant from the Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Academic Office. This grant is part of the Program Enhancement Project for Adult Education (PEP) competition, which aims to support and enhance adult education services across the state from fiscal year 2025 through fiscal year 2028.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Connecticut State Department of Education. This funding will enable us to enhance our adult education services and provide our learners with the tools and support they need to succeed. By focusing on instructional innovation, technology integration, and career navigation, we can show our commitment to ensuring our students have brighter futures,” said Lynn Stephens, the Director of Adult Education.

The PEP Request for Proposal (RFP) was designed to increase the capacity of the state’s eligible providers to deliver essential educational and support services to adult learners in the state’s five workforce development regions. This initiative aligns with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Unified State Plan, which emphasizes collaboration with mandated partners, in this case The Workplace, Inc., and the alignment of core programs to implement critical elements of the plan.

The overarching goals of the WIOA legislation include:

Increasing accessibility to adult education programs and services for learners most in need

Creating a seamless transition to postsecondary education and/or training through the development of career pathways

Fostering strong, literate families to reduce the current student achievement gap

Building an educated and competitive workforce

Bridgeport Adult Education has proposed the following innovative activities for three grant priority areas:

Instructional Innovation ($30,000): The program will create a comprehensive high school transition program for Bridgeport’s 17 to 18-year-old students and English as a Second Language. (ESL) students seeking to obtain a high school diploma. This initiative will provide educational programming, community services, and workforce development. Key components include a cohort-based format, bi-weekly presentations and workshops, an embedded workforce readiness program, individual counseling and mentoring services, contextualized opportunities through field trips, and professional development for staff.

Technology Integration and Expansion of Services ($30,000) A digital literacy program will be established to enhance students’ skills and prepare them for success in the workforce or postsecondary education. Activities include developing a digital learning plan, hiring a digital navigator, providing digital literacy instruction and credentialing opportunities, and hiring a Workforce Developer to support technology skills development and job search assistance.

Priority Area 9: Transition, Career Navigation, and Support ($50,000) A semester-long course will be created to provide exposure, experience, and exploration of career pathways to enhance employability and transition skills. This initiative will include a cohort-based format, integrating career awareness curriculum, using Transfr Virtual Reality (VR) Goggles for trade skills development, establishing career pathways with local partners, purchasing EnGen licenses for career-aligned English learning, and hiring a Workforce Developer to facilitate student engagement with workforce and post-secondary opportunities.

Bridgeport Public Schools is excited about the opportunities this grant will provide to enhance adult education services and support the community’s educational and workforce development needs.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bridgeport Public Schools’ Adult Education program for securing this vital grant. This funding will significantly enhance our ability to provide essential educational services and support to adult learners in our community. By focusing on innovative instructional methods, technology integration, and career navigation, we are committed to empowering our students and helping them achieve their goals,” said Dr. Carmela Levy-David, Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools.