TRAIN SLIDE PRESENTATION SET FOR STRATFORD LIBRARY

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, will present “Rails To Industry”, an historical lecture/slide presentation on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 pm . The program is free and open to the public.

Local historian Sue DelBianco will discuss the railroad line that ran from Bridgeport to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, which was called The Housatonic Railroad. DelBianco will offer a slide presentation showing captivating images of how the railroad aided in bringing industry alive in Fairfield County and what became of the railroad today.

Sue DelBianco is a historian and author who was born in Bridgeport and grew up in the town of Trumbull. She graduated from Trumbull High School in 1977 and attended Sacred Heart University where, in 2020, she obtained her B.A. in History. DelBianco conducts numerous slide presentations and historical tours year-round which involve railroad history and all that grew around the railroads in the Fairfield County area. She currently resides in Stratford.

“Rails to Industry” will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room on October 15 from 7-8 pm. For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.