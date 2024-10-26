Vernon Woman Arrested for Reckless Driving; Interfering on I-95 in Milford

On October 24, 2024, at approximately 10:05 a.m., a Trooper from Troop G-Bridgeport patrolling I-95 southbound in Milford near exit 40 observed a white Volkswagen Jetta with heavily tinted windows passing them at speeds exceeding 87 mph and making multiple unsafe lane changes. The Volkswagen abruptly exited at exit 35. A DMV check revealed the vehicle’s registration had been expired since June 2023. The Trooper followed the vehicle to a business parking lot on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford, activated emergency lights, and stopped the driver, identified by a CT Learner’s Permit as Maria Diaz, age 22, of Vernon.

During the stop, Diaz questioned why she was being followed, denied speeding, and became argumentative. A second Trooper arrived, and Diaz was asked to exit her vehicle. After initially complying, she attempted to re-enter the vehicle through the passenger side. When officers attempted to prevent her from re-entering, Diaz resisted, and after refusing repeated commands, the Troopers took control of her arms and placed her under arrest as she continued to physically resist and kick at one Trooper’s legs.

Diaz was subsequently transported to Troop G and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating without a license, failing to comply with tinted window requirements, and interfering with police. She was later released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on November 14, 2024.