Wakeman Gets STEM Lab

The Wakeman Boys & Girls Club (WBGC) celebrated the opening of the ASML STEM Lab & Makerspace at its Madison Avenue Community Clubhouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday.

The new lab was funded by a $659,000 grant from ASML, a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry based in the Netherlands, with over 3,000 employees in Wilton, Connecticut. This funding, disbursed over three years, will equip the lab with essential materials, provide professional development for WBGC staff, and facilitate STEM-focused field trips. ASML employees will also volunteer at the site.

“Our partnership with ASML is crucial for our community,” said WBGC CEO Sabrina E. Smeltz. “STEM education and access to technology are vital for our youth’s future.”

The STEM programming at WBGC encompasses computer science, coding, robotics, hydroponics, and greenhouse gardening. The lab features 3D printers, laser engraver printers, microscopes, robotics kits, and drones.

“This collaboration supports our mission to help young people achieve academic success and prepare for life and workforce readiness,” Smeltz added.

ASML aims to increase the STEM talent pool through community partnerships. The WBGC STEM Lab follows the expansion of the ASML Junior Academy in the U.S., which, in partnership with Mad Science, offers free technology lessons to children ages 4 to 12 in Wilton and nearby communities.

“ASML is dedicated to raising awareness of STEM career paths among students,” said Louis Lu, head of ASML’s Wilton site. “The programming at the ASML STEM Lab & Makerspace will provide local youth with high-tech tools and training, potentially igniting interests that lead to fulfilling careers in STEM.”