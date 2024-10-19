Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Wakeman Gets STEM Lab

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 19, 2024

The Wakeman Boys & Girls Club (WBGC) celebrated the opening of the ASML STEM Lab & Makerspace at its Madison Avenue Community Clubhouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday.

The new lab was funded by a $659,000 grant from ASML, a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry based in the Netherlands, with over 3,000 employees in Wilton, Connecticut. This funding, disbursed over three years, will equip the lab with essential materials, provide professional development for WBGC staff, and facilitate STEM-focused field trips. ASML employees will also volunteer at the site.

“Our partnership with ASML is crucial for our community,” said WBGC CEO Sabrina E. Smeltz. “STEM education and access to technology are vital for our youth’s future.”

The STEM programming at WBGC encompasses computer science, coding, robotics, hydroponics, and greenhouse gardening. The lab features 3D printers, laser engraver printers, microscopes, robotics kits, and drones.

“This collaboration supports our mission to help young people achieve academic success and prepare for life and workforce readiness,” Smeltz added.

ASML aims to increase the STEM talent pool through community partnerships. The WBGC STEM Lab follows the expansion of the ASML Junior Academy in the U.S., which, in partnership with Mad Science, offers free technology lessons to children ages 4 to 12 in Wilton and nearby communities.

“ASML is dedicated to raising awareness of STEM career paths among students,” said Louis Lu, head of ASML’s Wilton site. “The programming at the ASML STEM Lab & Makerspace will provide local youth with high-tech tools and training, potentially igniting interests that lead to fulfilling careers in STEM.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments Unite for “Hero’s Unity Run” Honoring Fallen Heroes

Oct 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Stabbing

Oct 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Chopsey Hill Rd Closed

Oct 17, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Westport Fire Department partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive

Oct 19, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Wakeman Gets STEM Lab

Oct 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments Unite for “Hero’s Unity Run” Honoring Fallen Heroes

Oct 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Stabbing

Oct 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick