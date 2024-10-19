Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments Unite for “Hero’s Unity Run” Honoring Fallen Heroes



Bridgeport, CT – On October 18, 2024, the City of Bridgeport hosted the “Hero’s Unity Run,” bringing together recruits from both the Police and Fire Departments to strengthen their bonds while honoring fallen officers and firefighters. The event highlighted the departments’ shared commitment to public safety and community service, symbolizing unity in their mission to protect the city.

Mayor Ganim, who participated in the event, praised the recruits’ dedication and service. “I can tell people in the city of Bridgeport and beyond, these recruits are nothing but the best, and it’s a great honor to work out with you guys today,” said Mayor Ganim.

The run began at the Bridgeport Fire Headquarters on Congress Street, with the first stop at the Police Headquarters for a physical workout. The recruits then continued their route, pausing at James Street for a moment of silence to honor Officer Gerald DiJoseph, who lost his life during a motor vehicle stop. At 41 Elmwood Avenue, the group honored Firefighters Lt. Steven Velasquez and Michel Baik, who lost their lives in the line of duty while battling a fire. The final stop took place at the Wood Avenue Firehouse before the group completed the run back to Congress Street.

Police Chief Porter expressed pride in the collaboration between the two departments. “This event reflects the strong relationship we’ve built between our police and fire recruits. Running and training together shows that, as a city, we are united in our efforts to protect Bridgeport. We are ‘One City, Bridgeport Strong.'”

The “Hero’s Unity Run” not only served as an opportunity for physical fitness but also as a tribute to the bravery of the men and women who have given their lives in service to the city. Fire Chief Edwards added, “Today, we honor the fallen while also looking forward to the future with confidence. Our recruits are receiving the best training, and this event proves the unity we have in protecting our community.”