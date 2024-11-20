Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from Massachusetts Fires Reaches Connecticut

Nov 20, 2024

The ongoing wildfires in Massachusetts are impacting air quality across the region, with smoke traveling south and affecting areas in Connecticut. Residents may notice a smoky smell in the air, which could pose health concerns for those sensitive to air quality, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD. Officials recommend minimizing outdoor activities, especially strenuous ones, and staying indoors with windows closed to reduce exposure. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news and health advisories.

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES BUSINESSES WILL RECEIVE A 6% DECREASE IN WORKERS’ COMPENSATION RATES IN 2025

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
State News

EVERSOURCE WINTER RATE INCREASE

Nov 15, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Statement of Appreciation and Gratitude from State Senator Tony Hwang on the 28th State Senate Election Win

Nov 11, 2024 Alex

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES BUSINESSES WILL RECEIVE A 6% DECREASE IN WORKERS’ COMPENSATION RATES IN 2025

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man Arrested for December 2023 Fatal Accident on Route 8 in Trumbull

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Governor Lamont and Mayor Ganim Announce Development Agreement Reached that Paves Way for Demolition of Former Coal Plant

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
State News

