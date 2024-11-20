Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from Massachusetts Fires Reaches Connecticut

The ongoing wildfires in Massachusetts are impacting air quality across the region, with smoke traveling south and affecting areas in Connecticut. Residents may notice a smoky smell in the air, which could pose health concerns for those sensitive to air quality, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD. Officials recommend minimizing outdoor activities, especially strenuous ones, and staying indoors with windows closed to reduce exposure. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news and health advisories.

