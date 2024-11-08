Bridgeport Hazmat Collection

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport will kick off the annual Household Hazardous

Waste Collection Day from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Blackham School, 425

Thorme Street. This yearly event allows the Bridgeport community to securely dispose of dangerous objects

at no cost, whether rain or shine. Bring your hazardous garbage, and the on-site personnel will handle the

rest.

Residents are encouraged to load their trunks with hazardous items and pull up to the designated drop off

area where crews will remove the hazardous waste without the need to exit the vehicle. For more

information, go to http://bridgeportct.gov/HazardousWaste

