Bridgeport Hazmat Collection

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport will kick off the annual Household Hazardous
Waste Collection Day from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Blackham School, 425
Thorme Street. This yearly event allows the Bridgeport community to securely dispose of dangerous objects
at no cost, whether rain or shine. Bring your hazardous garbage, and the on-site personnel will handle the
rest.
Residents are encouraged to load their trunks with hazardous items and pull up to the designated drop off
area where crews will remove the hazardous waste without the need to exit the vehicle. For more
information, go to http://bridgeportct.gov/HazardousWaste
