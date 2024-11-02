Bridgeport Homicide Arrest

Just over twelve hours after the city’s 12th homicide of the year—a fatal stabbing behind a social club in Bridgeport’s East End—police made an arrest in connection with the incident.

At around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Homicide Detectives took 40-year-old Ricardo Maldonado of Bridgeport into custody outside his Cowles St. residence, only blocks from the scene of the crime. Maldonado was charged with murder and is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

The incident began early Friday morning around 3:00 a.m., when Stratford Police responded to reports of a person found bleeding near the intersection of Stratford Ave. and Bruce Ave. Officers identified the deceased as 29-year-old Kyle Allen Leblanc, who suffered multiple stab wounds.

Following this discovery, officers traced the primary crime scene back to the area behind the Thirty Plus Social Club at 1985 Stratford Ave. Bridgeport’s Homicide Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Video Retrieval Unit worked throughout the day, leading to Maldonado’s arrest. Investigators determined the incident was isolated and that Maldonado and Leblanc were associates.