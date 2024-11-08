Fairfield Police Respond to Incidents of Vehicle Theft and Residential Burglary

September 1, 2024

Fairfield Police were alerted to attempted vehicle thefts on Lovers Lane. During the afternoon, two juveniles on a moped were observed accessing unlocked vehicles in residential driveways. Witnesses and security footage revealed the suspects entering a Range Rover parked in a driveway, where they stole a key fob left inside the vehicle. The juveniles then continued to nearby homes, entering additional vehicles. (Video footage provided is from Highlawn Road.)

September 2, 2024

The same juveniles returned to the area the next day, attempting a residential burglary at an occupied home on Highlawn Road. Surveillance footage from the Ring doorbell camera showed one suspect trying to open the front door with keys stolen during the previous day’s vehicle thefts. Although they did not enter the primary residence, they accessed an attached shed on the property. (Video included.)

Subsequent investigations revealed that one of the juveniles was involved in a shooting incident in another jurisdiction just days later. Two weeks after the attempted Highlawn Road burglary, the juvenile was arrested in a different town with a loaded firearm. Both suspects from the September 1 and September 2 incidents were identified and arrested, facing charges including:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree

Larceny in the 6th Degree

Criminal Attempt at Burglary in the 1st Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 1st Degree

November 3, 2024

At approximately 5:05 AM, officers observed two vehicles parked with doors open near Smith Street and Oldfield Road, with multiple individuals attempting to access other nearby vehicles. When they noticed the patrol vehicle, the suspects quickly fled the scene.

One of the fleeing vehicles, a black 2015 Acura, was pursued by officers. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed on the I-95 northbound on-ramp, disabling the vehicle. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from New Haven, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase. The juvenile had an active Take Into Custody order for previous offenses and now faces charges, including:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Attempt at Burglary in the 3rd Degree

Interfering with an Officer

Evading Responsibility

Reckless Driving

The investigation found that the suspects had targeted Fairfield to exploit unlocked vehicles with valuables left in plain sight. Although other suspects fled and remain unidentified, preliminary information suggests they may also be juveniles.