Community Gathers for Conversation on Crime and Safety

BRIDGEPORT – More than 50 residents turned out for the East End Neighborhood Revitalization Zone (NRZ) meeting at Newfield Library to engage in a community conversation on crime, policing, and public safety.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter joined the discussion, listening to concerns from residents and sharing his vision for building safer neighborhoods. The event provided a platform for open dialogue between the police and the community, focusing on collaboration and transparency.

Attendees expressed concerns about gun violence, youth engagement, and the importance of community policing. Chief Porter emphasized the need for continued communication and partnership between law enforcement and residents to create lasting change.

The meeting was one of several planned efforts by the East End NRZ to strengthen community ties and address neighborhood challenges.