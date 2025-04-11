Uncategorized

Community Gathers for Conversation on Crime and Safety

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 9, 2025

BRIDGEPORT – More than 50 residents turned out for the East End Neighborhood Revitalization Zone (NRZ) meeting at Newfield Library to engage in a community conversation on crime, policing, and public safety.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter joined the discussion, listening to concerns from residents and sharing his vision for building safer neighborhoods. The event provided a platform for open dialogue between the police and the community, focusing on collaboration and transparency.

Attendees expressed concerns about gun violence, youth engagement, and the importance of community policing. Chief Porter emphasized the need for continued communication and partnership between law enforcement and residents to create lasting change.

The meeting was one of several planned efforts by the East End NRZ to strengthen community ties and address neighborhood challenges.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

