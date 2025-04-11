Multiple Suspects Arrested in Attempted Southport Diner Burglary

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a February 2nd burglary attempt at the Southport Diner in Fairfield, where suspects tried to steal an ATM machine but were ultimately unsuccessful. Fairfield Police responded to the scene and found signs of forced entry and significant damage. The case was turned over to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Edgar Crespo of Stratford, Donnie James of Bridgeport, and Francisco Ayala of Bridgeport. Investigators linked the group to multiple burglaries across various Connecticut towns. Working with regional task force officers, detectives recovered evidence tying the suspects to the Southport Diner case and obtained arrest warrants.

Crespo and James were each charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree. Both were held on $50,000 bonds and given court dates of April 3 and April 4. Ayala was charged with Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the 3rd Degree, also held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of March 24.

Fairfield Police credited the professionalism of their Detective Bureau and thanked the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force and Fusion Center for their support. The case highlights the importance of regional collaboration in solving complex property crimes.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or submit an anonymous tip via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting “FPDCT” and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.