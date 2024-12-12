DoingItLocal

On December 5, 2024, Fairfield Officers D. Teixeira and Z. Ruscoe were conducting direct patrols in the area of Pearl Street and Orchard Street due to a recent uptick in criminal activity. While monitoring the area, the officers observed a hand-to-hand transaction consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics.

When officers approached, the suspect fled on foot into a nearby apartment building. He forced his way into an occupied unit, closing the door behind him. Attempting to escape further, he used the building’s fire escape but was apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Courtney T. Estaba, was arrested and taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree

Breach of Peace

Sale of Narcotics

Possession with Intent to Sell

Estaba’s bond was set at $68,000, with an additional $400,000 bond for an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree.

The Fairfield Police Department continues its efforts to address criminal activity and maintain safety within the community.