DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Suspect Apprehended After Foot Chase on Pearl Street

ByAlex

Dec 12, 2024

On December 5, 2024, Fairfield Officers D. Teixeira and Z. Ruscoe were conducting direct patrols in the area of Pearl Street and Orchard Street due to a recent uptick in criminal activity. While monitoring the area, the officers observed a hand-to-hand transaction consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics.

When officers approached, the suspect fled on foot into a nearby apartment building. He forced his way into an occupied unit, closing the door behind him. Attempting to escape further, he used the building’s fire escape but was apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Courtney T. Estaba, was arrested and taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree
  • Breach of Peace
  • Sale of Narcotics
  • Possession with Intent to Sell

Estaba’s bond was set at $68,000, with an additional $400,000 bond for an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree.

The Fairfield Police Department continues its efforts to address criminal activity and maintain safety within the community.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Water Rescue

Dec 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Sound of Explosion at Barnum Museum

Dec 10, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Strikes Bridge

Dec 8, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

Milford News: Dryer Fire

Dec 12, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Suspect Apprehended After Foot Chase on Pearl Street

Dec 12, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man Arrested with Stolen Handgun During Traffic Stop

Dec 12, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Dec 11, 2024 Alex