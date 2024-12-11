DoingItLocal

Bridgeport

Water Rescue

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 10, 2024

At approximately 9:08 PM, Bridgeport’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received multiple calls reporting an individual with possible mental health issues jumping from the Grand Republic ferry boat into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor.

Emergency response teams swiftly mobilized, including the Bridgeport Police Department Marine Unit, Bridgeport Fire Department Marine Unit, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), American Medical Response (AMR), and surrounding mutual aid agencies. The ongoing search is a collaborative effort between the USCG and the Bridgeport Police Department.

Authorities have classified this as an active investigation. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

