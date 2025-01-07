DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police have confirmed the arrest of 47-year-old Nelson Garcia in connection with the January 4, 2025, murder of Steven Vega. Garcia was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting at 242 Lake Street, and his apprehension marks a critical development in the case. While the suspect is now in custody, detectives remain actively engaged in gathering evidence and completing their investigation. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Detective Elizabeth Santora at 203-581-5291 or provide anonymous tips through 203-576-TIPS.

