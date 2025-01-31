Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Accident

Police UPDATE: On January 30, 2025, at approximately 0859 hours, Bridgeport Fire 1, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle versus a pedestrian collision. The collision occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Police Officers arrived on scene and observed a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The female pedestrian sustained serious injuries, and she was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The scene was secured, and the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team was requested and arrived on scene. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined a 31-year-old female Bridgeport resident was operating a gray 2018 Toyota Rav4 and traveling south on Main Street.

The gray 2018 Toyota Rav4 attempted to turn left onto Capitol Avenue and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The gray 2018 Toyota Rav4 was immediately struck in the rear by a red 2003 Ford Econoline E350, being operated by a 71-year-old male Bridgeport resident. The female pedestrian was identified as a 72-year-old Bridgeport resident, and she was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Officer E. Quiles at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS. Officer E. Quiles can also be reached by email at Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov

At 9:00 am Bridgeport ECC received calls of a MVA vs. Pedestrian at Capitol Ave. and Main St with entrapment. Bridgeport Fire Department extricated the female victim, she transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The traffic division is investigating this incident.