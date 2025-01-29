Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Jan 28, 2025

On January 25, 2025, Bridgeport Police observed a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Harriet Street while on routine patrol. A 53-year-old male, later identified as Andre Scarlett of Bridgeport, sustained serious injuries when his black 2000 Saturn SC2 was struck by a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with North Carolina plates (HCZ1398) as he attempted to pass through the intersection. The occupants of the Hyundai Sonata fled the scene on foot. Scarlett was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team is leading the investigation and extends its condolences to Scarlett’s family and friends. Police urge anyone with information to contact Officer A. Orum at (203) 576-7640, the Bridgeport Police TIPS Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS, or via email at Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov. Bridgeport Police remind drivers to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions while on the road.

