DoingItLocal

Trumbull Police arrested a local teen after he robbed another teen at gunpoint and stole the victim’s dirt bike on Tuesday, December 31st. GIOVANNI DEJESUS, age 19, of Bridgeport was arrested for Armed Robbery and other related crimes. Around 5:00 p.m., Trumbull officers were dispatched to the area of the “Rails to Trails” between White Plains Road and Quarry Road, for a robbery at gunpoint. Arriving officers met with the fourteen (14) year-old victim who stated that he was riding his dirt bike on the “Rails to Trails” near the pump station when another group on dirt bikes approached him. One of the men in that group, DeJesus, approached the victim and pointed a handgun at him while ordering him to get off the bike. DeJesus took the victim’s dirt bike and fled, traveling southerly into Bridgeport. This incident was broadcast to neighboring police departments, and Bridgeport Police officers spotted the fleeing suspect shortly thereafter. Bridgeport officers apprehended DeJesus on Palisade Avenue, where they also recovered a Glock handgun. DeJesus and the gun were both positively identified as being involved in the robbery. No injuries were reported. DeJesus is a convicted felon with a history of serious weapon-related offenses and is listed on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He had just been released from prison a few days prior to this incident.

The handgun that was recovered is a Glock model 19, 9 mm, that is fitted with a “switch” device on the slide, making the weapon fully automatic. In addition, the gun also had a thirty (30) round extended magazine, and dozens of rounds of 9 mm ammunition which were also recovered. Trumbull detectives are continuing the investigation to identify the origin of the weapon. The stolen dirt bike was later located in the basement of DeJesus’ Bridgeport residence and was returned to the owner. DeJesus was transported to the Trumbull Police Department where he was charged with Robbery 1st degree, Larceny 2nd degree, Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Pistol, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Possession of Ammunition. He was held on a $300,000. bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on January 14th, 2025