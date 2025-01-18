DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s Cold Weather Protocol

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 18, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management advises all residents to be cautious from 6:00 PM of January 19th through 12:00 PM of January 24th as the coldest weather of the season will be in the Bridgeport area, resulting in below freezing daytime temperatures and single digit temperatures each evening. Residents may utilize the below checklist as a guide to safety during cold weather:

  • Check heating devices.
  • Do not use a stove or oven to heat your home due to potential gas, carbon monoxide, and fire hazards.
  • Use caution if candles are used during sudden power outages.
  • If using a generator, please follow manufacturing instructions given with packaging and do not use indoors.
  • Ensure that pets are brought inside.
  • Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover.
  • Bundle up if you must go outside.
  • Check on elderly neighbors and family members during colder temperatures.

Mayor Ganim stated, “With the impending winter weather, I would like to reassure Bridgeport residents that everyone’s safety is paramount. I encourage residents to take necessary steps to stay warm during the drop in temperatures while checking on their loved ones and neighbors as we prepare for the next few winter months.”

Warming Centers

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

  • Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (9:00am-3:00pm)
  • East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)
  • Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)
  • North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (9:00am- 3:00pm)

GBT Station

  • 710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9am-9pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

  • Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed (10:00pm-8:00pm), Thurs (12:00pm-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).
  • Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (10:00am-8:00pm), Thurs (12:00am-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).
  • Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (10:00am- 7:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).
  • North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Thurs (10:00am- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).
  • Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main Street, Mon (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm-8:00pm) Wed & Thurs (10:00am-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).
  • East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

South End Community Center- Overnight Stay/Case Worker Support

  • 650 Park Ave– Open 24/7
  • Limited overnight capacity

Snow Related Emergencies

During snowstorms, resident may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3800 with any snow emergencies. If residents suffer a loss of electricity, call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584. Both numbers are for 24-hour emergency service. Any immediate danger to life and health issues, please call 9-1-1.

For the latest updates and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check and follow the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center X account (formally known as Twitter) and Facebook.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Join Connecticut’s Largest Cities in Call for Increased State Education Funding 

Jan 17, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Untimely Death

Jan 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

Jan 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Bridgeport Teen Arrested for depositing Fraudulent Checks Totaling Over $5,600 in Westport

Jan 18, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s Cold Weather Protocol

Jan 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Join Connecticut’s Largest Cities in Call for Increased State Education Funding 

Jan 17, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Untimely Death

Jan 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick