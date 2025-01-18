DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT, CT – January 15, 2025– Bridgeport Public Schools joined forces with mayors and superintendents from Connecticut’s five largest cities – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, and Waterbury – to urgently call on Governor Lamont and state lawmakers to increase state education funding for all students and to adequately and equitably support Connecticut’s educational system during the 2025 legislative session. Facing significant financial challenges, the district remains steadfast in its commitment to providing high-quality education and ensuring that every student has the resources needed to succeed.

Facing a $39 million budget deficit, the Bridgeport Public Schools district remains deeply committed to safeguarding students from any negative effects. The district continues to prioritize student success and well-being, working diligently to uphold the quality of educational services and support programs.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Avery emphasized the urgency of increased state support, stating, “Our students deserve equitable access to resources that support their academic and personal growth. We are calling on Governor Lamont and state lawmakers to recognize the critical need for increased and equitable funding for all students. We must invest in our high-need students who require additional support to thrive. I am ready to work with our lawmakers, parents and community partners to address this systemic inequity. Our students, teachers, and all educational personnel cannot continue to be left behind.”

Mayor Joseph Ganim also voiced strong support for increased funding, stating, “Bridgeport’s students deserve the same opportunities as every other child in Connecticut. Our city cannot bear this financial burden alone. We need the state to step up and provide the equitable funding our schools and students desperately need. Investing in education is investing in our future.”

Currently, Connecticut’s per-student foundation amount stands at $11,525 and has not been adjusted since 2013, despite an average inflation rate of 2.77%. This stagnation has placed significant strain on municipalities, which have been increasing their local contributions to sustain public schools. High-need students—including low-income students, students with disabilities, and multilingual learners—who are disproportionately represented in Connecticut’s largest cities, continue to suffer from inadequate funding. This has led to staffing shortages and insufficient services that are vital for student success.

Echoing the recommendations from the 119K Commission’s Young People First report, the coalition of city leaders urged state lawmakers to:

Increase the state’s per-student foundation amount and index it to inflation.

Eliminate fiscal barriers preventing adequate investment in public education.

Equitably allocate funding to support Connecticut’s highest-need students.

Dr. Avery and his counterparts stressed that investing in education is investing in the future of Connecticut. Equitable funding is essential to providing all students with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.