DoingItLocal

Bridgeport

Untimely Death

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 17, 2025

Earlier today, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center was alerted by a judicial marshal regarding former city assistant fire chief Harold Clarke’s failure to appear in court this morning. Bridgeport Police responded to Clarke’s last known GPS location, where they discovered a tragic, untimely death.

In November, a six-person jury convicted Clarke on two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He faced a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years for these charges. Authorities have confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation.

I send my condolences to Harold Clarke’s family. I’m deeply sorry for your loss, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. I’m wishing you comfort and peace during this time of sorrow stated Mayor Ganim.

On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department, we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Harold Clarke stated Chief Porter.

My condolences to the family and friends of Harold Clarke Sr. Chief Clarke spent 34 ½ years with the Bridgeport Fire Department. Losing a loved one is never easy for the family and friends left behind but as time goes on you will remember the joy that he brought into your lives stated Fire Chief Lance Edwards.

By Stephen Krauchick

