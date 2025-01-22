DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

shelton

Convicted Felon Arrested in Shelton on Multiple Firearm and Narcotics Charges

ByAlex

Jan 21, 2025

Shelton Police arrested Edward Vickers on January 16, 2025, in connection with a November 2023 incident where an AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine was discovered in plain view at a downtown Shelton residence during a burglary investigation. Following a search warrant, police uncovered 13 illegal firearms, narcotics, numerous high-capacity magazines, and body armor, linking the contraband to Vickers. He was not present at the time of the initial search, but subsequent investigations led to an arrest warrant.

Vickers was apprehended in Bridgeport by members of several law enforcement agencies, including the DEA and Connecticut State Police, after being spotted entering his vehicle during surveillance. He faces charges for possession of high-capacity magazines, a sawed-off shotgun, altered firearms, stolen firearms, and criminal possession of both firearms and body armor, along with narcotics offenses. Held on a $1.5 million bond, Vickers was transported to Derby Superior Court on January 17, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

shelton

Duo Arrested in Connection to Suspicious Death Investigation in Shelton

Jan 2, 2025 Alex
shelton

Shelton News: Strong Arm at the Gym

Nov 25, 2024 Alex
shelton Valley

Brush Fire-Perry Hill School

Nov 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Merritt Parkway Crash

Jan 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
shelton

Convicted Felon Arrested in Shelton on Multiple Firearm and Narcotics Charges

Jan 21, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Announces Guidelines for Protecting Students During Potential ICE Raids

Jan 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Car Stolen While Victim Pumped Gas in Westport, Police Investigating

Jan 21, 2025 Alex