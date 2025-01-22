DoingItLocal

Shelton Police arrested Edward Vickers on January 16, 2025, in connection with a November 2023 incident where an AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine was discovered in plain view at a downtown Shelton residence during a burglary investigation. Following a search warrant, police uncovered 13 illegal firearms, narcotics, numerous high-capacity magazines, and body armor, linking the contraband to Vickers. He was not present at the time of the initial search, but subsequent investigations led to an arrest warrant.

Vickers was apprehended in Bridgeport by members of several law enforcement agencies, including the DEA and Connecticut State Police, after being spotted entering his vehicle during surveillance. He faces charges for possession of high-capacity magazines, a sawed-off shotgun, altered firearms, stolen firearms, and criminal possession of both firearms and body armor, along with narcotics offenses. Held on a $1.5 million bond, Vickers was transported to Derby Superior Court on January 17, 2025.