Police Arrest Vehicle Break-In Suspect

The Shelton Police Department has responded to approximately 25 vehicle break-ins over the past several days. A firearm was reported stolen in one of the break-ins. The incidents occurred downtown and along the Bridgeport Ave corridor. Police increased patrols and worked with detectives to investigate. During their efforts, they identified a suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen.

On 03-03-25, Officer Ray Laudato was patrolling the downtown area due to these recent incidents. He located the suspect vehicle in the Cornell St parking lot. When approached, the vehicle fled at a high speed, nearly striking Officer Laudato’s police vehicle. The stolen vehicle then crashed into another car on Howe Ave, and a male suspect exited, fleeing on foot. During the chase, Officer Laudato saw the suspect reaching into a bag while running. He was able to apprehend the suspect shortly after.

A flashlight, ski mask, and multiple sets of car keys were found in the suspect’s bag. Police also searched the area where the foot pursuit occurred and located the firearm reported stolen from one of the break-ins.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jostyne Morales-Ortiz of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple offenses, including Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft of a Firearm. He was also charged with Violation of a Protective Order and several motor vehicle offenses. Additionally, Morales-Ortiz had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear 1st Degree and two warrants for Violation of Probation, which were served by Shelton Police. On 03-04-25, he was brought to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.

Shelton Detectives are continuing their investigation, and additional charges or arrests may follow.

The charges in the press release are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.